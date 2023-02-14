Lutterworth community comes together to support and raise money for those affected by devastating pub fire

Emergency services were called to the historic venue at the heart of the town centre after its thatched roof caught fire.

The Lutterworth community has come together in support of those affected by the devastating fire at The Shambles pub.

Firefighters remain at the scene today (Tuesday), dampening down the area to ensure the flames are fully extinguished.

There were no injuries reported although one person has been treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire ripped through the thatched roof yesterday (Monday). Photo by Harry Adkins.

Many people at the scene were lost for words as they watched the thatched roof of the town’s landmark go up in flames.

Businesses and individuals are reaching out with offers of help and heartfelt words to the businessowners, their family and staff.

An online fundraiser has received donations of over £1,100 in less than 24 hours.

Firefighters tackle the thatched roof fire at The Shambles pub in Lutterworth

South Leicestershire MP Alberto Costa described the pub as a ‘real landmark’.

In a Facebook post he wrote: “Absolutely terrible to see the fire at The Shambles pub this afternoon in Lutterworth.

“A real landmark in the town, my thoughts are with the owners and staff and I do sincerely hope that no one has been hurt.

“Grateful to Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service for their swift response.”

Nextdoor business Lutterworth Ink has thanked the fire service for its work in stopping the spread: “As you all are probably aware there was a devastating fire at the shambles, our hearts go out to those involved.

“We are so thankful to the amazing fire service that stopped the spread to our building but there has been damage and there’s a safety issue which means we will have to stay closed until it’s deemed safe and we’ve made repairs.

“I will be in contact with all our clients. Please be patient with us during this time.”

Fellow pub The Unicorn Inn Lutterworth has offered any Shambles staff stuck for work to get in touch.

