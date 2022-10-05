Main road in Warwick reopens after closure due to fallen tree

A main road in Warwick has now reopened after it was closed for hours today (October 5) after a tree fell into the road.

The incident happened earlier this morning and Warwickshire Police also attended.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “At 5.55am this morning, October 5, police were called to a report of a tree which had fallen close to a garage on the Coventry Road – almost blocking both lanes.

The road was closed earlier this morning

“Police arrived and immediately set up a roadblock to prevent the public from being harmed

“Officers and members of the public then worked together to try to move the tree off the road – but they were unsuccessful.

“The county council was informed and officers maintained the road block until council forestry workers arrived just after 10am.”