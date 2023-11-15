Main route in and out of Warwick closed after vehicle hits bridge
Motorists are being advised to take alternative routes.
A main route in and out of Warwick has been closed after a vehicle hit a bridge.
The vehicle hit a bridge in Birmingham Road, near to the junction with St Michael's Road and closures have been in place while a structural assessment is done.
On the Warwick Police Facebook Page, officers said that they expect Birmingham Road to be closed “for a considerable amount of time”.
