Motorists are being advised to take alternative routes.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A main route in and out of Warwick has been closed after a vehicle hit a bridge.

The vehicle hit a bridge in Birmingham Road, near to the junction with St Michael's Road and closures have been in place while a structural assessment is done.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the Warwick Police Facebook Page, officers said that they expect Birmingham Road to be closed “for a considerable amount of time”.