BREAKING

Main route in and out of Warwick closed after vehicle hits bridge

Motorists are being advised to take alternative routes.
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Nov 2023, 13:36 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 13:36 GMT
A main route in and out of Warwick has been closed after a vehicle hit a bridge.

The vehicle hit a bridge in Birmingham Road, near to the junction with St Michael's Road and closures have been in place while a structural assessment is done.

On the Warwick Police Facebook Page, officers said that they expect Birmingham Road to be closed “for a considerable amount of time”.

Motorists are being advised to take alternative routes.

