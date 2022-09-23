Major delays as southbound A46 closes near Warwick and Kenilworth due to crash

There are major delays in the area due to a crash on the A46 near Warwick and Kenilworth.

Multiple emergency vehicles are currently at the scene following a collision and have closed the southbound carriage.

In the last hour, National Highways said: "Traffic is being held on the A46 southbound between A452 (Leek Wootton) and A429 following a collision which has resulted in a large amount of debris."