Major delays as southbound A46 closes near Warwick and Kenilworth due to crash

Multiple emergency vehicles are currently at the scene

By Philip Hibble
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 11:03 am
There are major delays in the area due to a crash on the A46 near Warwick and Kenilworth.
Multiple emergency vehicles are currently at the scene following a collision and have closed the southbound carriage.

In the last hour, National Highways said: "Traffic is being held on the A46 southbound between A452 (Leek Wootton) and A429 following a collision which has resulted in a large amount of debris."

There are currently long queues of stationary traffic. We will update this when we get more information.

