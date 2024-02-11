Major delays: Landslip blocks rail line near Rugby - delays and cancellations expected until Tuesday
Trains may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised
Network Rail said the landslip happened today (Sunday) between Coventry and Rugby and it anticipates disruption until the end of the day on Tuesday February 13.
Route(s) affected are:
- Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Blackpool North / Wolverhampton and London Euston
- London Northwestern Railway between Birmingham New Street and Rugby / Northampton / Milton Keynes Central / London Euston: and also between Coventry and London Euston
