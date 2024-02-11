Major delays: Landslip blocks rail line near Rugby - delays and cancellations expected until Tuesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rail line near Rugby is blocked after a landslip between Coventry and Rugby.

As a result, trains may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail said the landslip happened today (Sunday) between Coventry and Rugby and it anticipates disruption until the end of the day on Tuesday February 13.

Rugby Railway Station

Route(s) affected are:

Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Blackpool North / Wolverhampton and London Euston

London Northwestern Railway between Birmingham New Street and Rugby / Northampton / Milton Keynes Central / London Euston: and also between Coventry and London Euston