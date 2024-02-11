Register
Major delays: Landslip blocks rail line near Rugby - delays and cancellations expected until Tuesday

Trains may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Feb 2024, 18:12 GMT
A rail line near Rugby is blocked after a landslip between Coventry and Rugby.

As a result, trains may be cancelled, severely delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

Network Rail said the landslip happened today (Sunday) between Coventry and Rugby and it anticipates disruption until the end of the day on Tuesday February 13.

Rugby Railway StationRugby Railway Station
Route(s) affected are:

  • Avanti West Coast between Edinburgh / Glasgow Central / Blackpool North / Wolverhampton and London Euston
  • London Northwestern Railway between Birmingham New Street and Rugby / Northampton / Milton Keynes Central / London Euston: and also between Coventry and London Euston

