Major road closed near Leamington after crash between car and motorbike
A major road near Leamington has been closed after crash involving a car and motorbike.
The crash happened this evening (Saturday June 22) on London Road near Stretton-on-Dunsmore near Rugby.
Warwickshire Police have put a road closure put in place on the A45 between Ryton and the junction with the B4455 (the Fosseway).
A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “We will notify when the road becomes clear – until then, please plan your travel accordingly, and thank you for your patience.”