Major road partially closed near Rugby – leading long delays for traffic in the Dunchurch area
A major road has been partially closed near Rugby, which is having a huge impact on local traffic in the Dunchurch area.
Police said they have closed the M45 westbound from M1 junction 17 (Dunchurch / Coventry) to A45 Daventry Road (Dunchurch) due to a 'police incident'.
They added: "Though there is no risk to the wider public, officers and emergency services will continue to be at the scene for the time being. Thank you for your patience."