Some lanes on the A46 have been closed

There are long traffic delays in the area after an HGV collided with the central reservation on the A46.

There are long traffic delays in the area this morning (Tuesday) after an HGV collided with the central reservation on the A46.

Emergency services are currently on the southbound carriageway of the A46 between the Gaveston (Leek Wootton) and Stanks island (Warwick).

"The incident is causing large tailbacks so please avoid the area where possible," said Warwickshire Police.