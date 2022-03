There are major traffic delays on the M40 and surrounding roads after two crashes this morning (Wednesday).

Two lanes are closed due to crash between a lorry and a van on the M40 southbound at J15 near Warwick.

And one lane is closed between junctions 12 and 13 so emergency work can be done to the barriers following another crash.

