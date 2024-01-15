Man arrested and investigation launched after woman is found dead in Kenilworth
A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Kenilworth today (Monday, January 15).
Warwickshire Police have said that officers were called by the ambulance service to a property at Alexandra Court at 7am.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A police spokesman said: “A woman in her 30s was declared deceased and the death is being treated as unexplained at this time.
“A man, aged 44 and from the town, has been detained in connection with her death.
“The property is being guarded by officers as investigations continue.
The woman's family have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.
The spokesman added: "This is a contained incident and there is currently no risk to the wider public.”