Man dies following collision in Stratford – area remains closed
A man has died following a collision in Stratford today (Friday).
Warwickshire Police closed off the area around the Timothy Bridge Road following the incident this afternoon.
There are no further details at the moment - but in the last few minutes, police said: "Sadly, we can confirm a man has died following this incident.
"Officers remain in the area and we are aiming to have the road reopened as soon as possible.
"Thank you for your patience."
We will bring you more on this when we get it.