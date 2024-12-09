Man in his 80s dies following crash on the edge of the Rugby borough
Police were called to the A5 between the M69 and the B578 Lutterworth Road shortly before 2.45pm following a report that a blue Kia Sportage had left the carriageway and collided with a tree.
Emergency services attended but the driver of the car – a man in his 80s – was pronounced dead a short time later. No other vehicles were involved.
Detective Sergeant Mike Steer, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Our investigation is in its early stages but I’d like to speak to any motorists with a dashcam in their vehicle or anyone who saw the collision occur or the vehicle involved beforehand.
“Anything you’re able to tell us could assist our investigation.”
You can pass on information by visiting http://leicspolice.link/ONg93 and quoting incident 334 of 9 December.