Man taken to hospital after crash in floodwater on A46 near Warwick
This morning (Monday January 6) a section of the A46 was closed in both directions between the A452 (near Kenilworth) and M40 Junction 15.
This was due to a crash and flooding on the road.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at around 5am, which resulted in a man being taken to hospital.
A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of an RTC involving a car and a lorry in floodwater on the northbound carriageway of the A46 Warwick bypass at 5.09am this morning.
“An ambulance and paramedic officer responded to the scene. The driver of the car, a man, was treated for non-life threatening injuries before being conveyed to Warwick Hospital.”
As of 2.20pm, the road still remains closed.
National Highways said: “Contractors are on-site working to manage and clear the flooding.
“The road will remain closed until the water levels are reduced and the situation is deemed safe for traffic.”