Man taken to hospital after crash in floodwater on A46 near Warwick

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jan 2025, 14:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been taken to hospital after crash on the flooded A46 near Warwick.

This morning (Monday January 6) a section of the A46 was closed in both directions between the A452 (near Kenilworth) and M40 Junction 15.

This was due to a crash and flooding on the road.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash at around 5am, which resulted in a man being taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The road remains closed.The road remains closed.
The road remains closed.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to reports of an RTC involving a car and a lorry in floodwater on the northbound carriageway of the A46 Warwick bypass at 5.09am this morning.

“An ambulance and paramedic officer responded to the scene. The driver of the car, a man, was treated for non-life threatening injuries before being conveyed to Warwick Hospital.”

As of 2.20pm, the road still remains closed.

National Highways said: “Contractors are on-site working to manage and clear the flooding.

“The road will remain closed until the water levels are reduced and the situation is deemed safe for traffic.”

Related topics:WarwickEmergency servicesKenilworthWest Midlands Ambulance Service
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice