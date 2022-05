A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in south Warwickshire.

Police said the incident is causing significant disruption in the area.

Emergency services described the accident as a single vehicle collision on the M40 between junctions 11 and 12.

It has been reported that a car has gone through the central reservation. The road was closed in both directions but the southbound side has now reopened.