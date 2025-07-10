Motorists spotted driving into roadworks site on Warwickshire motorway - with one stopping to ask workers for directions

National Highways is currently carrying out maintenance work on the bridge which connects the M6 junction 4A and the M42. (Image: National Highways).

Drivers are being urged to pay extra attention when travelling through roadworks on the M6 in Warwickshire after several vehicles drove into a work site, putting workers at risk.

National Highways is currently carrying out maintenance work on the bridge which connects the M6 junction 4A and the M42.

To minimise the impact on road users, the work is being carried out at night when traffic numbers are lower.

Since the scheme began in May, the J4a southbound exit slip road has been closed overnight during the works, and there have been a number of incidents where vehicles have driven into the coned off area where people are working.

One vehicle stopped to ask road workers for help having been unable to take the M42 exit.

National Highways Project Manager James Harman said: “At National Highways we believe that no one should be harmed while working or travelling on our roads. Nobody should have to go to work knowing they may be at risk because of the thoughtless and dangerous actions of some people.

“Whilst most drivers respect the efforts of road workers who are out there day and night to enhance, maintain and keep our roads safe and running, there are a minority that put these key workers at risk – often unintentionally.

“The safety of our own workforce and our supply chain workers is an absolute priority. We don’t want anyone putting that safety at risk either intentionally or carelessly and would urge all drivers to pay extra attention when travelling through these essential roadworks.”

Adrian Pike, of principal contractor Concrete Repairs Limited, added: “CRL is undertaking the cleaning, surface preparation and installation of a high performance protective paint coating system to the underside of the steel structure which crosses the M6. Our teams, supply chain partners and National Highways have staff working nights undertaking these essential works.

“Despite the signage, extensive prior communication and information provided, we have seen several instances where members of the public have entered the closed working area at high speed with complete disregard for the safety of the workforce.

“Incursions could have major consequences, and we would urge all road users to follow the signage and drive safely past the closed lanes to prevent any incidents.”

Traffic management on the scheme has changed this week. The overnight works will now involve a full closure of the M6 junctions 4a to 4 southbound, from 9pm to 6am, until the scheme finishes in September.

For more information about the scheme and updates visit our website here: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/west-midlands/west-midlands-maintenance-schemes/