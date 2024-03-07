Motorists urged to avoid three roads between Warwick and Stratford after multiple crashes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists are being urged to avoid three roads between Warwick and Stratford after crashes this morning (Thursday March 7).

Warwickshire Police have said three crashes have happened and that they are all having an impact on traffic in the area.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “There have been three road traffic collisions this morning on Wellesbourne Road in Charlecote, Stratford Road in Loxley, and Hunscote Lane in Wellesbourne.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the areas

“This has led to a significant slowdown of traffic in the vicinity of Stratford and Warwick.

“Please be careful on the roads today, and if your journey involves these roads, find alternative routes where possible.