Multi-vehicle crash causes severe delays and closed lanes on M40 south of Banbury
A crash involving several vehicles has caused two lanes to close on the M40 and severe delays in the Bicester area.
The crash happened on the motorway between Junctions 9 and 10 at around 12pm.
Two of the lanes on the northbound section of the motorway have been closed, leading to delays of around an hour.
The A34 has also been affected, with congestion going as far back as Kidlington to Junction 9 of the M40.