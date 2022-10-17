New highway code rules part of safety spotlight at Rugby garden centre
A wide range of safety checks and good advice will be on offer at Dobbies off the Straight Mile near Rugby tomorrow, Tuesday, including a closer look at the recent Highway Code changes.
Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership will be staging what it terms a Drive On Event to promote better road safety from 10am-3pm tomorrow, Tuesday, October 18.
A key aim of the session is to help raise awareness of project Edward – standing for, ‘Every Day Without A Road Death’ – which is using the theme Changing Minds, Changing Behaviour this year as a way to show off best practice in road safety.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will be in attendance to offer free vehicle maintenance safety advice and the police will offer free child car seat checks. The county council will also offer information and resources to support safe and active travel.
Also confirmed for the event is Warwickshire’s Regional Driving Assessment Centre (RDAC), and IAM RoadSmart.
A spokesperson for the occasion said: “Representatives from both organisations will be available to talk about licence renewal at 70, eyesight requirements and much more.
"The British Horse Society and More Than A Cyclist will be attending to raise awareness of the Highway Code changes.”
To read more about the Project Edward week of action, search online for: projectedward.org.
To keep up to date with news on events like this and the work of the safety partnership, you can follow the team on Twitter @WarksRoadSafety and on Facebook by looking for: @WarwickshireRoadSafety.