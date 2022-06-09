One person taken to hospital after crash on M40 between Gaydon and Banbury

The crash had meant the road was closed for a while resulting in delays and miles of congestion

By Kirstie Smith
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 10:01 am
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 10:29 am

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on the M40 between Warwickshire and Oxfordshire this morning (Thursday June 9).

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway between junction 12 for Gaydon and junction 11 for Banbury around 8am.

The crash involved multiple vehicles.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called by south central ambulance service at 8.01am to reports of an RTC on the M40, between junction 12 and 11 southbound.

"One ambulance attended and one patient was given treatment on scene before being conveyed to hospital with non-serious injuries.”

The carriageway was closed while emergency services attended the crash – with one lane reopening around 9am.

Highways England said the remaining two lanes, which has been kept closed for recovery and clean-up, reopened at around 9.40am.

