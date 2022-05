An overturned cement mixer is causing traffic delays in south Warwickshire.

National Highways says the vehicle has overturned on the southbound exit slip road of the M40 at junction 12 (Gaydon)

The slip road is currently closed and National Highways is advising drivers to avoid the area.