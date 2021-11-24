Part of major road near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth will be closed this weekend

The full closure of the A46 between Thickthorn island at Kenilworth and Stivichall interchange at Coventry will take place from 5am on Saturday November 27 and run through the weekend until 6am on Monday November 29.

Part of a major road near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth will be closed this weekend.

The full closure of the A46 between Thickthorn island at Kenilworth and Stivichall interchange at Coventry will take place from 5am on Saturday November 27 and run through the weekend until 6am on Monday November 29.

The £38m A46 Stoneleigh Junction scheme will include a new bridge across the A46 and realigned slip roads forming the basis of a new signalised gyratory system. The announced road closures are to allow for the safe delivery of the new bridge span, which forms a major element of the scheme.

For safe operating purposes, there will be a slightly staggered start of the A46 closure with the northbound A46 carriageway being closed from 5am on Saturday and the southbound carriageway then also being closed an hour later at 6am.

During this closure, Stoneleigh Road as will the A46 southbound entry slip road at the Stoneleigh junction will remain open. All other slip roads at the Stoneleigh junction will remain closed for the duration of the A46 closure.

There will be two diversion routes in place during this closure for both motorway traffic (A45, M42, M40) and a separate diversion route for non-motorway traffic using local roads. Both diversion routes will be clearly signed for the duration of the closure.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson said: "The overall aim of the Stoneleigh Junction scheme is to reduce the regular delays and queueing traffic, improve road safety for all users and ensure the junction has the capacity that will be required to meet future growth in the sub-region."

The Stoneleigh Junction Scheme is being funded by Warwickshire County Council, The Department for Transport, the West Midlands Combined Authority with developer contributions from the University of Warwick and Whitley South Works through the Coventry and Warwickshire Development Partnership.