Part of major road near Warwick and Leamington will be closed overnight for a week for maintenance work

Part of the A46 near Warwick and Leamington will be closed overnight for a week for maintenance work.

Part of the A46 near Warwick and Leamington will be closed overnight for a week for maintenance work.

The A46 Sherbourne roundabout near Longbridge will be closed from Monday February 14 to Friday February 18, between 8pm and 6am. Work may continue into Saturday February 19 if absolutely necessary.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Highways Agency says the resurfacing work is 'essential to maintain the condition of the road and keep it safe for road users'.

Drivers have faced many recent delays on the A46 with work being carried out on many parts of the road.

The work, which begins on Monday (February 14), will include resurfacing the B4463 approaches to the roundabout, the A46 southbound approach and A46 southbound Stratford link road from the M40 junction 15.

National Highways Project Manager, Ryan Davies, said: “This work is important to ensure we maintain the condition of the road and keep it safe for road users.

“We appreciate that this will mean some road closures which could impact on people’s journeys but we will do this work overnight when we know the roads are quieter and should cause minimum impact.”