Part of the A5 in Warwickshire will be closed for three days - drivers warned avoid area or to allow extra time for journeys

The existing reinforced concrete bridge will be demolished this weekend

Drivers are reminded to allow extra time for journeys if using the A5 in north Warwickshire this weekend while an old footbridge is demolished.

To enable this to take place safely, the A5 will be closed in both directions between Mancetter and Holly Lane from 8pm tomorrow (Friday June 17) until 6am on Monday (June 20).

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible but if not to allow extra time for journeys. A diversion route will be in place.

The new 98ft-long steel footbridge was installed last weekend

The old reinforced concrete bridge across the A5 at Atherstone has been replaced by a new, 98ft-long steel footbridge which was installed last weekend.

National Highways project manager, Patricia Dray, said: “We’re grateful to people for their patience while this work takes place.

"We’re on the home straight and pedestrians and cyclists will benefit from the new wider bridge which accommodates both more easily and safely.

“We appreciate that any road closures can be disruptive and advise people to avoid the area this weekend if possible but, if not possible, to allow extra time for their journeys.”