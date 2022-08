Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the M40 is closed near Warwick due to a crash.

Officers are currently at the scene of the M40 between junction 12 and Warwick Services - no more details of the incident have yet been released.