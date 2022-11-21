Parts of A46 near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth will be closed for a few days in December

Parts of the A46 near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth will be closed for a few days in December as part of major construction works.

Warwickshire County Council's £38million A46 Stoneleigh Junction project will reach an important as a new bridge deck is moved into position.

This will require lane closures in December. The full details are as follows:

- December 13-15: A46 northbound reduced to one lane.

- December 16-18: A46 reduced to one lane in each direction.

The first week in January will be used as a contingency if there is bad weather.

Diversion routes will be in place throughout the works.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and highways, said the overall aim of the Stoneleigh Junction scheme is to reduce the regular delays and queueing traffic and make sure it can cope with future growth.

He added: “These lane closures are essential in order to allow for delivery and installation of the bridge deck, which forms part of the Stoneleigh Junction Improvement Scheme. We would like to sincerely thank local residents for their continued patience with these essential developments to the junction, which forms part of this Council’s commitment to ensuring that residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure.”

The Stoneleigh Junction Scheme is being funded by Warwickshire County Council, The Department for Transport, the West Midlands Combined Authority with developer contributions from the University of Warwick and Whitley South Works through the Coventry and Warwickshire Development Partnership.