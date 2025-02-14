Petrol prices in February: the cheapest places to buy fuel in and around Leamington

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Feb 2025, 12:41 BST

Here are the cheapest places to get petrol and diesel in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth as things stand in February.

The data is available from the Petrol Prices App and shows the 16 petrol stations from which to buy fuel for vehicles within a five mile radius around Leamington.

The top five cheapest petrol stations in and around Leamington – station, postcode, unleaded petrol price (per litre).

  • Asda, Rugby Road, Leamington, CV32 6DN, 137.7p
  • Asda, Chesterton Drive, Leamington, CV31 1YD, 137.7p

  • Gulf Fosse Fuel Express Automat, Fosseway, CV33 9JW, 137.7p

  • Morrisons, Old Warwick Road, Leamington, CV31 3NT, 137.9p

  • Sainsburys, Tachbrook Park Drive, Leamington, CV34 6RH & Tesco, Emscote Road, Warwick, CV34 5QJ, 137.9p

The top five cheapest petrol stations in and around Leamington – station, postcode, diesel price (per litre).

  • Asda, Rugby Road, Leamington, CV32 6DN, 142.7p
  • Asda, Chesterton Drive, Leamington, CV31 1YD, 142.7p
  • Sainsburys, Tachbrook Park Drive, Leamington, CV34 6RH, 142.9p
  • Tesco, Emscote Road, Warwick, CV34 5QJ, 142.9p
  • Gulf Fosse Fuel Express Automat, Fosseway, CV33 9JW, 143.7p

