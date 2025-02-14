Petrol prices in February: the cheapest places to buy fuel in and around Leamington
The data is available from the Petrol Prices App and shows the 16 petrol stations from which to buy fuel for vehicles within a five mile radius around Leamington.
The top five cheapest petrol stations in and around Leamington – station, postcode, unleaded petrol price (per litre).
- Asda, Rugby Road, Leamington, CV32 6DN, 137.7p
- Asda, Chesterton Drive, Leamington, CV31 1YD, 137.7p
-
Gulf Fosse Fuel Express Automat, Fosseway, CV33 9JW, 137.7p
-
Morrisons, Old Warwick Road, Leamington, CV31 3NT, 137.9p
-
Sainsburys, Tachbrook Park Drive, Leamington, CV34 6RH & Tesco, Emscote Road, Warwick, CV34 5QJ, 137.9p
The top five cheapest petrol stations in and around Leamington – station, postcode, diesel price (per litre).
- Asda, Rugby Road, Leamington, CV32 6DN, 142.7p
- Asda, Chesterton Drive, Leamington, CV31 1YD, 142.7p
- Sainsburys, Tachbrook Park Drive, Leamington, CV34 6RH, 142.9p
- Tesco, Emscote Road, Warwick, CV34 5QJ, 142.9p
- Gulf Fosse Fuel Express Automat, Fosseway, CV33 9JW, 143.7p