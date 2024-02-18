Police and fire service give flood water warning after vehicle gets stuck on Warwickshire road
Warwickshire Police received reports of a vehicle stuck in water on the A429 in Halford this morning and attended the incident along with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.
The ford in Kenilworth is also currently flooded.
Warwickshire Police have said: “Please don't drive through flood water no matter how shallow it may seem.
"For more information about flooding, click here."