Police are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle crash on the A45 near Willoughby.

At around 9.30am on Thursday, June 27, two vehicles collided on the A45 Daventry Road junction with Longdown Lane.

Police and other emergency services attended and officers are now asking that anyone who saw the incident, or who has any dashcam footage, to please get in touch by calling 101 or visiting www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report citing incident 89 of 27 June.