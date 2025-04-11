Police at scene of two vehicle collision on M40 near Leamington
Police are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the M40 near Leamington.
The incident happened on the northbound stretch of the M40 between junction 13 (Bishops Tachbrook) and junction 14 (Leamington).
The road is expected to be closed for at least the next few hours so motorists are being asked to avoid the area and follow diversions where possible.
To check for updates online visit https://www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news/M40