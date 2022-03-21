Police close road on the edge of Kenilworth due to gas leak

The Leamington Road on the approach to Kenilworth is currently closed.
Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Officers from the Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team have put the road closure in place in Leamington Road following a gas leak.
"Please avoid area, traffic is being diverted towards Leek Wootton," they said.
Officers from the Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team have put the road closure in place in Leamington Road following a gas leak. Phot by Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police.