Police close road on the edge of Kenilworth due to gas leak

Drivers are advised to avoid the area

Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:40 pm
The Leamington Road on the approach to Kenilworth is currently closed.

Police have closed a road on the edge of Kenilworth.

Officers from the Kenilworth Safer Neighbourhood Team have put the road closure in place in Leamington Road following a gas leak.

"Please avoid area, traffic is being diverted towards Leek Wootton," they said.

