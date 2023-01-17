It was National Pothole Day on Sunday, which put the spotlight on the menace of potholes and the need to keep reporting issues to the authorities.

Pothole dangers lurk not just on the open road. One of our readers snapped this in Gas Street car park in Rugby town centre.

The winter weather always creates problems and while under-pressure councils have competing demands on their money, campaigners say they can’t lose sight of the potential dangers of potholes to all road users.

And in a timely reminder, one of our readers sent us photos from Gas Street car park in Rugby, which highlights that while we’ve already shown problems on main roads, there can be potholes in areas such as this – thanks Chloe.

If you want to highlight a problem affecting your regular routes, email: [email protected] – and don’t forget to tell the relevant authority about it.