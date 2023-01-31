Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Pothole Watch: Rugby's M6 junction a constant source of frustration

Since we put the spotlight on the latest wave of potholes that have been amplified by the fluctuations in the winter weather, certain spots have been favourite choices for beleaguered road users.

By Richard Howarth
3 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:54am

We have already highlighted the stretch running from Houlton past DIRFT – and of similar prominence in readers’ responses has been junction one of the M6. The roundabout has its own undulations but the approaches have their own pitfalls. We particularly take care when arriving at the junction from town, with the stretch between the previous roundabout and the M6 having some severe dips on the inside lane, to be avoided whenever possible.

As ever, make sure you report any potholes you mention to us. If it’s an issue for Warwickshire County Council there is an online reporting service and any large potholes – ‘typically greater than 50mm deep’ – that can’t be easily avoided, it aims to repair within 24 hours.

If there’s pothole causing you a problem, email Pothole Watch: [email protected]

The approach to M6 junction one and the roundabout over the motorway have plenty of potholes and undulations to watch out for.
HoultonWarwickshire County Council