We have already highlighted the stretch running from Houlton past DIRFT – and of similar prominence in readers’ responses has been junction one of the M6. The roundabout has its own undulations but the approaches have their own pitfalls. We particularly take care when arriving at the junction from town, with the stretch between the previous roundabout and the M6 having some severe dips on the inside lane, to be avoided whenever possible.
As ever, make sure you report any potholes you mention to us. If it’s an issue for Warwickshire County Council there is an online reporting service and any large potholes – ‘typically greater than 50mm deep’ – that can’t be easily avoided, it aims to repair within 24 hours.
If there’s pothole causing you a problem, email Pothole Watch: [email protected]