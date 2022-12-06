Proposed A46 lane closures near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth moved to January

The closures were meant to take place in December

Warwickshire County Council's £38million A46 Stoneleigh Junction project will reach an important as a new bridge deck is moved into position.

Proposed lane closures on the A46 near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have been moved from December to January.

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) said the decision was made to minimise disruption during the Christmas period.

Advertisement

The road closures - which are needed so the Stoneleigh Junction bridge deck can be moved into place, as part of the £38m A46 Stoneleigh Junction scheme - will now take place between January 17 and January 22.

A WCC spokesperson added: "Further details on the extent of closures and their timings will be provided closer to the move in the new year. On the stated days, diversion routes will be well-signposted throughout the local network.

Advertisement

"The overall aim of the Stoneleigh Junction scheme is to reduce the regular delays and queueing traffic, improve road safety for all users and ensure the junction has the capacity that will be required to meet future growth in the sub-region."

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and highways, said: “These closures are essential in order to allow for delivery and installation of the bridge deck, which forms part of the Stoneleigh Junction Improvement Scheme.

Advertisement

“We would like to sincerely thank local residents for their continued patience with these essential developments to the junction, which forms part of this Council’s commitment to ensuring that residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure.”