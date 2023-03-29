Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
3 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
4 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
5 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
5 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

Rail disruption between Leamington and Banbury as emergency services deal with major incident

Chiltern Railways said train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by 60 minutes

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:38 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 13:38 BST
Emergency services dealing with an incident on the railway line between Leamington and Banbury
Emergency services dealing with an incident on the railway line between Leamington and Banbury
Emergency services dealing with an incident on the railway line between Leamington and Banbury

Emergency services dealing with an incident on the railway line between Leamington and Banbury.

Chiltern Railways said train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by 60 minutes.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience and will post more updates as we have them," said the train operator.

Most Popular

Due to disruption between Banbury and Leamington Spa Chiltern Railways, tickets are being accepted on West Midlands Railway, Avanti West Coast and Cross Country services via any reasonable route until further notice.

"Road transport is also being arranged between Banbury and Leamington Spa."

BanburyChiltern RailwaysLeamingtonEmergency servicesAvanti West Coast