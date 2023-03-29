Rail disruption between Leamington and Banbury as emergency services deal with major incident

Chiltern Railways said train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed by 60 minutes

Emergency services dealing with an incident on the railway line between Leamington and Banbury

"We're sorry for the inconvenience and will post more updates as we have them," said the train operator.

Due to disruption between Banbury and Leamington Spa Chiltern Railways, tickets are being accepted on West Midlands Railway, Avanti West Coast and Cross Country services via any reasonable route until further notice.