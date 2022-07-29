Rail operators in Leamington are asking passengers to only travel this weekend 'if it is essential'

Rail operators in Leamington are asking passengers to only travel if essential this weekend (Saturday July 30 and Sunday July 31).

Chiltern Railways said services will be restricted, adding: "Services are expected to be exceptionally busy as a result of major sporting events, and industrial action impacting other train companies.

"In addition, some services may be cancelled at short notice due to shortages of Chiltern train crew.

"Queuing systems will be in place at major stations, and passengers who are travelling with us may not be able to take their first choice of train due to overcrowding and wider disruption.