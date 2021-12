Latest news.

The railway line between Rugby and Coventry is presently blocked, National Rail said this morning - December 21.

A spokesperson said: "The emergency services are dealing with an incident between Coventry and Rugby.

"To allow them to do their work safely, all lines are blocked.

"Trains between Coventry and Rugby may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.