Railway line closure between Warwick Parkway and Solihull affecting trains this weekend
Chiltern Railways is reminding travellers of the reminded of the major engineering works which will affect journeys on Sunday (July 20).
Rail replacement buses will operate in both directions between Warwick Parkway and Solihull until 4pm on Sunday due to track works in the Dorridge area.
Chiltern said the timing of this work is “scheduled outside of busy travel periods to minimise disruption and avoid dates where sporting events are planned”.
Journeys through the affected area will take longer than usual until the lines at Dorridge reopen late afternoon.
Rail replacement buses will operate as follows, connecting with trains to/from Birmingham at Solihull and to/from Marylebone at Warwick Parkway:
- Warwick Parkway - Dorridge - Solihull
- Warwick Parkway - Hatton - Lapworth - Dorridge - Solihull
The first train services to run after the line reopens at 4pm are as follows:
- Marylebone - Birmingham Moor Street departing at 3pm
- Birmingham Moor Street – Marylebone departing at 4.37pm
For more information go to: https://www.chilternrailways.co.uk/