Railway line near Hillmorton gets permanent repair after storm battering left it unstable

Drone shot of finished embankment repairs at Hillmorton on the West Coast main line. Photo courtesy of Network Rail.

Railway lines running through Hillmorton have now been permanently repaired after a battering from Storm Christoph earlier this year rendered them unstable.

The track forms part of the West Coast main line between Milton Keynes and Birmingham - comprising one of one of Europe’s busiest mixed-use passenger and freight railway lines.

In January of this year torrential rain, provided by Storm Christoph, caused ground beneath the railway lines to become unstable and slip near Hillmorton.

Machinery on site at Hillmorton Junction landslip repair. Photo courtesy of Network Rail.

To get things back up and running quickly, Network Rail undertook an emergency repair and completely rebuilt the embankment over 17 days.

But over the last 10 months engineers have carried out a permanent fix, strengthening the embankment.

The work saw:

5,000 tonnes of earth removed from site

Damage caused to cable troughing after the Hillmorton landslip. Photo courtesy of Network Rail.

18,500 tonnes of new stone laid.

145 piles and 45 special anchors known as ‘soil nails’ driven into the embankment to secure it.

A special membrane laid to allow 1,000 tonnes of top soiling and hydroseeding."

Harriet Turner, scheme project manager at Network Rail, said: “I’d like to thank the local community for their patience while we carried out this essential work to secure this railway embankment in Hillmorton.

“Now it’s complete, the land will be secure for generations to come, meaning more reliable journeys for passengers and peace of mind for local residents who travel past this important section of the West Coast main line.”

Network Rail said they worked closely with Warwickshire County Council to arrange a road closure to allow engineers to carry out the work and keep local people up to date throughout the project.