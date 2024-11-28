Real Madrid Football Club bus involved in M40 crash near Warwick

The Real Madrid Football Club bus has been involved in a crash on the M40 near Warwick.

The incident happened on the M40 southbound today (Thursday November 28).

Warwickshire Police said it involved a car, a lorry and the bus.

Several media outlets have been reporting the incident and the fact that the football team’s bus as involved.

Warwickshire Police said no one was injured and none of the football team were on the bus at the time.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Our officers responded to reports of a collision involving a car, a lorry, and the coach of a well-known football team on the M40 southbound between junction 16 for Hockley Heath and junction 15 for #Warwick.

“Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured.

“The players from the well-known football team were not on the coach at the time.

"We have seen photos and videos of the collision on social media so we would like to remind people that it is illegal to take photos and videos while in control of a vehicle.”