Reports of long delays and queueing traffic near Rugby after police incident on M6

Police said they are responding to a ‘concern for welfare incident’

Emergency services are warning motorists that the M6 northbound near Coventry might be closed for sometime due to a police incident.

Emergency services are warning motorists that the M6 northbound near Coventry might be closed for sometime due to a police incident.

There are reports of long delays and queueing traffic in the area - a diversion has been out in place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwickshire Police said: "Officers are currently responding to a concern for welfare incident on the M6 northbound close to junction 2.

"Emergency services are also in attendance and the road is likely to be closed for some time.