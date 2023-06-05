Reports of long delays and queueing traffic near Rugby after police incident on M6

Emergency services are warning motorists that the M6 northbound near Coventry might be closed for sometime due to a police incident.
There are reports of long delays and queueing traffic in the area - a diversion has been out in place.
Warwickshire Police said: "Officers are currently responding to a concern for welfare incident on the M6 northbound close to junction 2.
"Emergency services are also in attendance and the road is likely to be closed for some time.
"Please avoid the area where possible."