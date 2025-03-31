Police have closed the B4429 Daventry Road due to an accident this afternoon (Monday) (image: Google Maps).

Police have closed the B4429 Daventry Road due to an accident this afternoon (Monday)

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services are currently at the scene near the M45 and traffic is backing up in the Dunchurch area.

No details have been released about the crash but there are a lot of emergency vehicles at the scene, including the air ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rugby Police said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a collision on the A45 by the M45 junction, south of Dunchurch, due to a collision.

“A road closure is in place while emergency services are in attendance. Motorists are asked to please find an alternative route.”