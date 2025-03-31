Road closed in Rugby due to crash – traffic delays expected
Police have closed the B4429 Daventry Road due to an accident this afternoon (Monday)
Emergency services are currently at the scene near the M45 and traffic is backing up in the Dunchurch area.
No details have been released about the crash but there are a lot of emergency vehicles at the scene, including the air ambulance.
Rugby Police said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a collision on the A45 by the M45 junction, south of Dunchurch, due to a collision.
“A road closure is in place while emergency services are in attendance. Motorists are asked to please find an alternative route.”