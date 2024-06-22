Road closed near Rugby after crash between car and motorbike

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 19:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A major road near Rugby has been closed after a crash between car and a motorbike.

The crash happened this evening (Saturday June 22) on London Road near Stretton-on-Dunsmore near Rugby.

Warwickshire Police have put a road closure put in place on the A45 between Ryton and the junction with the B4455 (the Fosseway).

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “We will notify when the road becomes clear – until then, please plan your travel accordingly, and thank you for your patience.”

Related topics:London RoadWarwickshire PoliceA45