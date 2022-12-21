Road closure between Leamington and Warwick remains in place as engineers continue to tackle gas leak

Princes Drive remains closed at the junction of Myton Road today (Thursday) due to a gas leak.

The closure is causing major delays in the area.

As we reported yesterday (Wednesday), teams from local gas network Cadent are working to fix the leak identified on a gas pipe under the junction of Myton Road and Princes Drive.

A Cadent spokesperson said today that the road will remain closed for “the foreseeable future” as it is a “very challenging job due to the location of the main”.

The works permit shows allows engineers to work on the site until December 29 but they are keen to point out that they do not have a timeline for when the work will be finished. However, they hope they might be finished before that date.

Speaking yesterday, Cadent said: “The leak is under control, but is in a very difficult place for us to access, therefore we have had no choice but to close the road.

“We know that this will cause traffic issues in the local area, and we really appreciate everyone’s patience.

“Once we’ve got down to the pipe and assessed the nature of the leak, we’ll have a much better idea how long this will take repair, but please be assured we are working as quickly and as safely as possible”

This pipeline is part of a network that distributes gas to thousands of homes in the local area, for heating, hot water and cooking.

