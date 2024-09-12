The M40 near Warwick is set to be closed for some time due to a serious crash this morning (Thursday).

This is causing delays to other roads in and around Leamington and Warwick.

The motorway is closed northbound between junction 12 for Gaydon and junction 13 for Warwick.

Warwickshire Police said: "It is likely to remain closed for some time including access from Warwick Services. Please avoid the area.

"Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dash cam footage is asked to get in touch with us via the link in the comments below or by calling 101. Please quote incident 42 of 12 September 2024."