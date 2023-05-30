Road closure: Drivers advised to avoid major junction near Leamington and Warwick

The incident is affecting the Sherbourne roundabout on the sections leading to the A46, M40 and the A429.

Drivers are advised to avoid a major junction near Leamington and Warwick after a lorry shed its load.

However, Warwickshire Police hope that the road will reopen before 3pm.

Warwickshire Police said: "Earlier this morning a lorry shed its load and, as a consequence, a road closure has been put in place.