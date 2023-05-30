Register
Road closure: Drivers advised to avoid major junction near Leamington and Warwick

A lorry shed its load earlier this morning
By The Newsroom
Published 30th May 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:20 BST
The incident is affecting the Sherbourne roundabout on the sections leading to the A46, M40 and the A429.
The incident is affecting the Sherbourne roundabout on the sections leading to the A46, M40 and the A429.

Drivers are advised to avoid a major junction near Leamington and Warwick after a lorry shed its load.

The incident is affecting the Sherbourne roundabout on the sections leading to the A46, M40 and the A429.

However, Warwickshire Police hope that the road will reopen before 3pm.

Warwickshire Police said: "Earlier this morning a lorry shed its load and, as a consequence, a road closure has been put in place.

"As of 1.13pm today, May 30, the clean-up operation is expected to last around another 90 minutes."

