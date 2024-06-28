Road closure: Emergency services at the scene of crash near Southam - delays expected

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jun 2024, 10:16 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2024, 10:17 BST
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in south Warwickshire.

Police said there has been a two-car collision on Rugby Road in Stockton, near the junction with Calias Lane.

Warwickshire Police said: "One vehicle has reportedly overturned, leaving the occupants trapped.

"Road closures are in place, so please reroute accordingly.

"Thank you for your patience."

