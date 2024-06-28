Road closure: Emergency services at the scene of crash south of Rugby - delays expected
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in south Warwickshire.
Police said there has been a two-car collision on Rugby Road in Stockton, near the junction with Calias Lane.
Warwickshire Police said: "One vehicle has reportedly overturned, leaving the occupants trapped.
"Road closures are in place, so please reroute accordingly.
"Thank you for your patience."