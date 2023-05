Police are advising people to avoid the area

Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious crash on the A423 Southam road near Mollington.

Emergency services are dealing with a serious crash on the A423 Southam road near Mollington.

The road is shut between Mollington and Ducketts Lane and a diversion is in place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two cars were involved in the crash and traffic is queuing in the area.