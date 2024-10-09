Road closure: Emergency services currently at scene of multi-vehicle crash between Kenilworth and Stoneleigh
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash between Kenilworth and Stoneleigh.
Police have said that the A46 is currently closed between Stoneleigh and Kenilworth.
Warwickshire Police said: "The road is completely blocked. Please avoid area."