Road closure: Emergency services currently at scene of multi-vehicle crash between Kenilworth and Stoneleigh

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Oct 2024, 21:45 BST
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash between Kenilworth and Stoneleigh.

Police have said that the A46 is currently closed between Stoneleigh and Kenilworth.

Warwickshire Police said: "The road is completely blocked. Please avoid area."

