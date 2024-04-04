Road closure: Emergency services dealing with car fire south of Warwick and Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services dealing with car fire near Warwick and Leamington.

One person is reported as having suffered injuries, and is being treated by ambulance services.

The crash happened this afternoon (Thursday) on the A429 near Wellesbourne.

Warwickshire Police said: "As a result of a road traffic collision and car fire, there are now road closures in place on the roundabout for A429, B4086, and Charlecote Road near Wellesbourne.

"Fire, ambulance, and police are in attendance, but the roads are likely to remain closed for some time.